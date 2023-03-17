 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Live: Deepak Bagla Steps Down As MD & CEO Of Invest India | Moneycontrol Exclusive

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Moneycontrol exclusive: Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, has stepped down after a Ministry of Commerce audit questioned the work accomplished by the investment promotion body.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #deepakbagla #InvestIndia #Moneycontrol #video
first published: Mar 17, 2023 04:54 pm