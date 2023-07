business Live: Decoding ICICI Bank, Kotak Mah Bank, Yes Bank & PayTM Q1 earnings report Indian banks have reported an in-line set of performance thus far, boosted by strong credit growth, healthy margins, and sustained improvement in asset quality. Will banking stocks push the benchmarks. Can action from the RBI or Fed throw a curve ball. Stacy Pereira dissects the Q1 numbers of top private banks with Vivek Mashrani, CFA and Founder, Technofunda Investing on Earnings Express.