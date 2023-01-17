 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

LIVE: Davos 2023 | Stemming Cost Of Living Crisis | Gita Gopinath, IMF

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

Gita Gopinath, IMF on stemming the cost of living crisis, live at Davos 2023. Tune in!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Davos #davos2023 #hitagopinath #IMF #video
first published: Jan 17, 2023 07:28 pm