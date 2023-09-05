business LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Gain on open; Vishnu Prakash IPO to list on exchanges | Opening Bell The Indian stock market is set to open on a flat note in the absence of any positive trigger and lacklustre cues globally. Monday night (September 4) saw a mixed performance in United States stock futures, with the market aiming to sustain its momentum in the shortened holiday week. News to track for Tuesday’s (September 5, today) trading session include Bain’s combined bid with DRL for Cipla; initiation report on Raymond; and Vishnu Prakash R Puglia’s listing. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities; and Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5Paisa.