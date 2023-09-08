English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    LIVE: D-St Set for positive weekly close | New listing in focus | Weak global cues | Opening Bell

    The Indian stock market is set for a lacklustre start for yet another trading session. Benchmark stock indices reversed losses to end higher for the fifth session on Thursday. The Nifty ended above 19,700 and the Sensex closed beyond the 66,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 1. Five days of advance were the longest in eight weeks since the July 13–July 19 period. News to track for Friday's trading session includes listing of Rishabh Instruments on Friday, brokerages on L&T order win and more. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd and Asutosh Mishra, Head - Research, Institutional Equity at Ashika Stock Broking.

    first published: Sep 8, 2023 09:08 am

