business LIVE: Cryptocurrency, RBI & CBDC: Kashif Raza, founder Bitiining | Crypto News Kashif Raza, Founder of Bitiining speaks to Moneycontrol on India’s crypto space. The cryptocurrency bandwagon has been entirely held and monitored by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but in developed countries, the regulators who look after the securities and commodities work in cohesion. Kashif Raza speaks about the need for dual regulatory measures for private cryptocurrencies in India. Tune in!