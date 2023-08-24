business LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon; Defence stocks on a roll | Midcaps upbeat; RIL, Coforge in focus Indian equity benchmarks are poised for a higher open. The GIFT Nifty is hinting at a start above the 19,500 mark for the Nifty. Overnight, Wall Street saw a positive close with the NASDAQ clocking a three-day gaining streak. After hours, Nvidia reported a blowout quarterly performance. Stocks in focus will be Reliance Industries as Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will invest over Rs 8,200 crore in Reliance Retail, valuing it at over $100 billion; and Coforge, as reports suggest promoters may exit stake via a block deal. We also put the spotlight on defence stocks as they aim for the moon! Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Kush Bohra, Founder, kushbohra.com; and Amit Kumar Gupta, Founder & CIO of Fintrekk Capital. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.