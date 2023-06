business LIVE: Bulls take charge on Dalal Street | ICICI Sec to delist | MCX in focus: Opening Bell June 28 was a historic day for the market as the Nifty50 touched a new milestone of 19,000. The overall trend for the Nifty index is expected to remain positive. For the June Series, Nifty has gained over 3 percent while Midcap Index is up 8 percent. Stocks to be watched include ICICI Bank, MCX, Creditaccess Grameen. Catch Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira in conversation with AK Prabhakar, Head of Research, IDBI capital; and Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Founder and Technical Analyst, ChartWizard FZE and Gemstone Equity Research.