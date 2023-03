business LIVE: Breather For Indian Markets Amid Volatility | RIL & HDFC AMC In Focus | Closing Bell The rescue of troubled European lender Credit Suisse has brought much-needed relief to the Indian markets. Nifty scaled back the 17,100-mark while Sensex was up 450 points intraday. Financials outperformed in trade while FMCG & IT stocks were the biggest laggards. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the relief rally in Indian markets. Manappuram Finance, HDFC AMC, IGL & RIL are also on the radar.