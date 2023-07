business Live: 25 bps Fed rate hike | Axis Bank Q1 misses, Tech Mahindra disappoints | Street verdict on Bajaj Finance US Fed hikes interest rates by 25 bps as was being widely expected. Wall Street ended mixed as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said future hikes/pause will be data dependent. GIFT Nifty is hinting at a higher start for the Indian markets. Meanwhile lots of stocks in focus this morning as Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s & Tech Mahindra among others reported earnings post market hours. Also in the spotlight will be RIL, RVNL and Nestle. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Andrew Freris, CEO, Ecognosis Advisory and Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research – Retail, Kotak Securities.