Landmark Cars IPO Opens: Management Explains Business Model, Expansion Plans & Investment Rationale
Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
The initial public offering of automotive retailer Landmark Cars was subscribed 17 percent on its debut as it received bids for 13.53 lakh shares against an offer size of 80.41 lakh shares.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#video
first published: Dec 13, 2022 05:35 pm