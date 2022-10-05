business JSW Energy, Atul Auto, Sterlite Technologies & Tata Steel: Top Stocks To Watch On Oct 06, 2022 These are the stocks that will possibly be in the spotlight during trading hou₹ on October 6th, Thursday. We explain the reasons why these stocks are buzzing before the Opening Bell and the factors that could come into play in trade. Check out this curated list of buzzing stocks from the Moneycontrol markets team and why they are in the news.