business ITC Vs HUL: How Do The FMCG Majors Fare Post Their Q4 Numbers? ‘Form is temporary; but class is permanent’! Now, this would be an apt description for India’s largest FMCG firm – Hindustan Unilever. Despite a muted show in the fourth quarter amid inflationary headwinds, the analyst community’s love affair with the market heavyweight has only increased. On the other hand, you have its more diversified peer, ITC, that has posted stellar numbers on the back of strength in both cigarette and staples business. But is there a case for choosing one over the other? Or does an ideal portfolio need the twin engines of both ITC and HUL? In this video, let’s take a look at how these two stalwarts stack up – and if there is a case to pick one over the other.