business Investment advice from Warren Buffett | Key takeaways from Buffett’s letter to shareholders Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, wrote the shortest annual letter to shareholders in 2022 but that does not mean the missive, released on February 25, was devoid of nuggets of wisdom in the expected self-deprecating style that the billionaire investor has come to be known for. Here are the 10 takeaways from the letter, from silver-tongued demagogues to peanut brittle.