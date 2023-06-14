business Indian markets to rise for third consecutive session; Midcap stocks party to continue | Opening Bell With FII turning buyers after two sessions of sell off, sustained flow of better-than-expected domestic macroeconomic data has kept the market mood afloat, with the Nifty midcap trading to all-time highs. All eyes now turn to the upcoming FOMC announcement, where the view is optimistic on keeping rates on hold. Stocks to be watched include Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Anupam Rasayan India and Zee Enterprises amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya – Senior Vice President Research (Head Technical & Derivatives) at Axis Securities and Prakash Diwan, Market Expert