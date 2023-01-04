 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Indian Markets Shed Gains; Nifty & Sensex In The Red | Closing Bell

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Indian markets took a beating in trade on Wednesday (January 4). Nifty closed around 18,100 while Sensex fell 500 pts. Major indices including metal & realty down in trade. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the reasons behind the fall.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #closing bell #market today #share market #stock market #video
first published: Jan 4, 2023 03:19 pm