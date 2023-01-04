GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
4.3
Indian Markets Shed Gains; Nifty & Sensex In The Red | Closing Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
Indian markets took a beating in trade on Wednesday (January 4). Nifty closed around 18,100 while Sensex fell 500 pts. Major indices including metal & realty down in trade. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the reasons behind the fall.
