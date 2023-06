business Indian Equity Markets Poise For A Mildly Positive Start After Session of Consolidation | OPENING BELL Indian equities witnessed profit booking on the day of the RBI policy meeting outcome, which was on expected lines. Post the RBI policy outcome; markets saw some profit booking in the interest rate-sensitive sectors, which dragged the indices down. A bunch of stocks we will be tracking include the likes of Kotak Mahindra Bank, IEX, Hindustan Aeronautic, Avenue Supermart. Catch: @onlynickey in conversation with Hemen Kapadia, KR Choksey Securities and Rahul Arora - CEO - Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.