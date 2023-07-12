business Indian equity markets on a positive start? TCS Q1 in focus | 28% tax on online gaming: Opening Bell The Indian equity market is likely to get off to an optimistic start with the earning season kicking-off today on July 12. Online gaming stocks such as Delta Corp and Nazara Tech to be in focus as the GST Council has decided to levy 28 percent GST on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. Meanwhile, PVR and Inox to be in focus as clarity emerges on F&B GST in cinema halls. All eyes will be on IT stocks such as TCS and HCL Technology that will officially kick-start the June quarter earnings season. Catch Moneycontrol’s Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya – Senior Vice President Research (Head Technical & Derivatives) at Axis Securities; and Rahul Arora, CEO, Nirmal Bang.