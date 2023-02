business India energy week | IEA’s Fatih Birol on crude, renewable energy & India’s LiFE initiative Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad caught up with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) at the sideline of the India Energy Week to discuss the current volatility in the oil market, the world’s dependence on China for clean technology and India’s initiatives to increase the use of clean renewable energy. Watch to find out why Fatih Birol believes that 2023 will be a challenging year for oil-importing countries such as India.