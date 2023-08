business Gold demand this year may drop a whopping 10%: Time for investors to accumulate? The demand for gold in India declined by 7% Year-on-Year (YoY) in April-June quarter as prices hit an all-time high. The previous year, 2022-2023 the gold prices inclined by 9% approximately while silver stood firm with 18%. While the prices have come below its highest mark at Rs 64000 per 10 grams, the pace of price hike is worrying the consumers to invest in this precious commodity. The World Gold Council also estimates that the gold demand could slip 10% unless Q4 surprises the commodity market.