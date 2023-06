business Global markets trade lower, Modi in US | Mercedes Vision One-Eleven | Newspresso A round up of all the action across markets around the globe, Which are trading slightly lower, taking cues from indices on wall street which closed on a muted note. Alibaba announced a new succession plan naming a new CEO and Chairman. ON day 1 of Modi's US visit. The Prime Minister has met with top CEO's including Elon Musk who says he is a fan of the PM. On the policy front, the transport minister says all trucks will have to install AC in their cabins from 2025. And we get you a sneak peak into what Mercedes Vision one eleven concept car looks like. That's all the stories with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira to keep you ahead in the game today.