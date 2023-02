business FII Tracker | Foreign investors are fleeing India, where is the money going? | EMs on FII buy list Markets have been underperforming global peers this year in sharp contrast to what we saw last year. One of the factors driving this underperformance is the relentless selling by foreign investors. FIIs have been net sellers in Indian equities for months at a stretch. This sustained FII selloff in Indian equities is attributed to other emerging markets appearing cheaper in comparison. So, where is the money going? Will FIIs make a comeback anytime soon? Find out in this video!