business Fed Says Inflation 'Too High', China's Economic Woes Worsen: What's In Store For Global Markets? Global macros are cofounding financial markets. As if it were hard enough to get a handle on US interest rates, the stress in the Chinese economy and markets are becoming an additional worry for investors. How does all this come together to define the way forward for the global economy and markets. Tune in with Moneycontrol's N Mahalakshmi in conversation with Simon Ballard, Chief Economist, First Abu Dhabi Bank.