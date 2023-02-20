business Equitas SFB'S PN Vasudevan pitches for tech investment, sees growing quarters and fierce competition After the Union Budget 2023-24 announcement and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on February 8, 2023, banks are luring more customers with high rates. Equitas Small Finance Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) PN Vasudevan sees fierce competition among small finance banks (SFB) and other big banks. He speaks to Moneycontrol exclusively on his bank's universal license status, outlook for FY24, financial status after the reverse merger and more.