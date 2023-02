business Energy security is back in vogue, says Joseph McMonigle of IEF Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum (IEF) said until there is investment in hydrocarbon production, high prices and volatility could become the new normal. He spoke to Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad about global supply and demand chain and how India could emerge as a leader in the energy tech space. Watch this interview to know more about the global challenges to energy security in 2023.