 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Diwali Picks | This Innerwear stock can light up your portfolio

Moneycontrol News
Oct 19, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST

Samvat 2078 has been a rollercoaster year for equities. The new Samvat too promises to be a volatile one but experts believe that the relative outperformance of the Indian market may sustain. So, which stocks should you buy in such a volatile environment? Moneycontrol brings you hot investment ideas from experts as we step into a brand new year. In the first of our three-part series, Ekansh Mittal, Founder, Katalyst Wealth spells out which stock is looking reasonably valued at current levels and could yield good returns. Watch!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diwali stocks pick #ekansh mittal #stock market #stocks on diwali #Stocks to buy #top stocks #video
first published: Oct 19, 2022 06:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.