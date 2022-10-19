Diwali Picks | This Innerwear stock can light up your portfolio

Samvat 2078 has been a rollercoaster year for equities. The new Samvat too promises to be a volatile one but experts believe that the relative outperformance of the Indian market may sustain. So, which stocks should you buy in such a volatile environment? Moneycontrol brings you hot investment ideas from experts as we step into a brand new year. In the first of our three-part series, Ekansh Mittal, Founder, Katalyst Wealth spells out which stock is looking reasonably valued at current levels and could yield good returns. Watch!