business Davos 2023: 'Banks Ready For Fresh Lending To The Right People', Says Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol speaks with Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 'Balance sheets are clean now, banks ready for fresh lending to the right people. If we make mistakes today, will pay for it 3-5 years down the line', he says. He also explains why he believes we're at the end of the rate hike cycle. Watch!