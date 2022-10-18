GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Markets
Commodity Live: MSP hike on Rabi crops; How will it impact you?
Moneycontrol News
Oct 18, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
The government hiked the Minimum Support Price of barley, chickpea, lentil, and mustard. How is it going to impact you? Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta decode this and more!
Moneycontrol News
#video
first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:35 pm
