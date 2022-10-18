 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodity Live: MSP hike on Rabi crops; How will it impact you?

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

The government hiked the Minimum Support Price of barley, chickpea, lentil, and mustard. How is it going to impact you? Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta decode this and more!

