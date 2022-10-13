 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodity Live: Aluminium & Lead In Focus As Prices Surge

Moneycontrol News
Oct 13, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Aluminium spiked 5% overnight as supply concerns swirled across the globe. Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta further explain this surge!

