Commodities LIVE: Unseasonal rain damages crops in 20 districts; IMD issues orange alert in Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

Rain hits parts of Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and the northeast. Unseasonal rains have damaged crops. Watch Commodities with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol.

