Commodities Live: Sugar prices at six-year high; Sugar stocks gain 5%
Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
Sugar prices in the global markets are near a six-year high. Additional export will be announced if the output reaches 33.6 mn tonnes. Catch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Commodities
#Commodities Live
#global markets
#live
#sugar
#video
first published: Mar 8, 2023 01:23 pm