Business
Markets
Commodities Live: Metals sink, oil prices down to lowest this year; Time to buy?
Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
The price of metals has sunk, while oil has fallen to its lowest level in years. Catch today's commodity chat with commodities analyst Prathamesh Mallya and Karunya Rao!
#business news
#Commodities
#Commodity
#Copper
#Gold
#metal
#News
#oil
#OPEC
#silver
#steel
#trading
#video
first published: Nov 28, 2022 01:18 pm