Commodities LIVE: Metals firm on decline in USD; Copper prices in focus

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Copper price are at three-week highs. Zinc prices are up 3 percent. Metals prices firm on the decline in US Dollar. Catch the latest in Commodities on Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol!

first published: Apr 17, 2023 01:12 pm