Commodities Live: Metal Prices Rise On China Data | Dollar Comes Off 7-Week Highs

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

China data report has led to a rise in LME metals. In January, China's PMI was 52.6 compared to 50.1 in December. The dollar has slipped from its seven-week highs. Catch Manisha Gupta live for all the action in the commodities markets!

first published: Mar 1, 2023 01:14 pm