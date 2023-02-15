 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities LIVE: Industrial metals rally pauses as stocks rise; find out more!

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Industrial metals rally pauses as stocks rise. Zinc inventory is the lowest in 90 years. Copper stocks lowest in the past 18 months held at decade lows. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!

