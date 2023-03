business Commodities LIVE: Gold at 6-week highs; US bank crisis and weak Dollar in focus Amidst global recession concerns owing to the United States’ bank crisis, the US Dollar (USD/$) is weak. Gold stands at a six-week high and central banks continue to buy. All eyes are on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due today on March 14, and the US Federal Reserve meet scheduled on March 22. Catch Manisha Gupta LIVE on Commodities.