GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Commodities live: Crude surges to $83 on demand estimates | US inflation data in focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
Fall in Dollar Index see support for commodities. Watch commodities with Manisha Gupta for the latest updates only on Moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Commodities
#video
first published: Jan 12, 2023 01:30 pm