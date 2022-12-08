English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    business

    Can Gujarat poll results revive bulls? Bumper listing for Dharmaj Crop? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Will Gujarat election results revive the rally on Dalal Street? Meanwhile, Dharmaj Crop Guard is set to make its debut on the stock exchanges but will it be a blockbuster or a whimper? Watch as CJ analyses the prospects of the company and what kind of listing the stock may see later today. Plus CJ's thoughts on IIFL Finance, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki India.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows