business Budget 2023: Need level playing field for steel industries, says Jindal Steel Power's Bimlendra Jha Higher input costs, lower exports and escalated debts- have been the story for the steel industry in 2022. How different would 2023 be? What is the industry expectation from Budget 2023? Bimlendra Jha, MD, JSPL answers all this in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol.