 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Budget 2023: JSPL’s MD Decodes Union Budget 2023 For The Steel Sector

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

JSPL’s MD speaks about capital outlay of Rs 10 lakh crore, affordable housing, infra push, extension of basic custom duty and more among other things, live. Tune in!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #JSPL #video
first published: Feb 2, 2023 01:55 pm