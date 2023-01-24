GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Budget 2023: India needs a fiscal glide path, higher infra spending | Nilesh Shah
Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
The trend of doubling on infrastructure must continue. What is the government doing right or wrong about the Budget? What are the expectations from Budget 2023? Nilesh Shah MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset speaks to Moneycontrol. Watch Now!
Moneycontrol News
