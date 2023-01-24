 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: India needs a fiscal glide path, higher infra spending | Nilesh Shah

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

The trend of doubling on infrastructure must continue. What is the government doing right or wrong about the Budget? What are the expectations from Budget 2023? Nilesh Shah MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset speaks to Moneycontrol. Watch Now!

