Budget 2023: Equity As An Asset Class Is Heavily Taxed | White Oak Capital CEO Aashish Somaiyaa
Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
Rationalisation in long-term capital gains structure would the key thing to watch out for in the upcoming Budget 2023 - White Oak Capital’s CEO- Aashish Somaiyaa
TAGS:
#Budget
#budget2023
#video
first published: Jan 18, 2023 10:01 am