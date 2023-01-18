 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Budget 2023: Equity As An Asset Class Is Heavily Taxed | White Oak Capital CEO Aashish Somaiyaa

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Rationalisation in long-term capital gains structure would the key thing to watch out for in the upcoming Budget 2023 - White Oak Capital’s CEO- Aashish Somaiyaa

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget #budget2023 #video
first published: Jan 18, 2023 10:01 am