Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty, Sensex end lower amid volatility; metal stocks lag

The benchmark indices ended lower on February 10 in a volatile session, with Nifty around 17,850. Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, HDFC Life and Apollo Hospitals were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers.