    Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty, Sensex end lower amid volatility; metal stocks lag

    The benchmark indices ended lower on February 10 in a volatile session, with Nifty around 17,850. Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, HDFC Life and Apollo Hospitals were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Feb 10, 2023 03:49 pm

