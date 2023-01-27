English
    Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty ends near 17,600, Sensex slips 874 points| Jan 27, 2023

    Sensex ended the day down 874.16 points and Nifty closed at 17,604.30. About 870 shares advanced, 2588 shares declined, and 97 shares remained unchanged. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC and Divis Laboratories. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Jan 27, 2023 04:08 pm

