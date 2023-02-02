Bajar Gupshup LIVE | Nifty ends flat, sensex gains 224 points | Feb 02, 2023

The Sensex was up 224.16 points at close, while the Nifty dropped to 17,610.40. A total of 1637 shares advanced, 1759 shares declined, and 122 shares remain unchanged. ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, UPL, HDFC Life and Divis Labs. FMCG and Information Technology indices gained 1-2 percent, while power, oil & gas, and metal indices declined 1-4 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices on the BSE ended marginally higher. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.