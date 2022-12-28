English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE

    business

    Bajar Gupshup Live: Nifty Ends Flat; Maruti Suzuki, Coal India Gain | Dec 28, 2022

    Benchmark indices ended on a flat note. Titan Company, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Maruti Suzuki and Coal India were among the biggest Nifty gainers. Losers included Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv. Catch all about today's action in the stock market with Sumit Mehrotra, LIVE on Moneycontrol!

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows