business Bajar Gupshup Live: Nifty Ends Flat; Maruti Suzuki, Coal India Gain | Dec 28, 2022 Benchmark indices ended on a flat note. Titan Company, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Maruti Suzuki and Coal India were among the biggest Nifty gainers. Losers included Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv. Catch all about today's action in the stock market with Sumit Mehrotra, LIVE on Moneycontrol!