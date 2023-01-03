GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Bajar Gupshup Live: Nifty Ends Above 18,200; Sensex Around 61,235 | Jan 03, 2023
Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
The Sensex was up 67.59 points and the Nifty was up at 18,217.20. About 1,862 shares have advanced, 1,384 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged. Catch all the action in the stock market LIVE on Moneycontrol!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#BSE
#Nifty
#NSE
#Sensex
#share marker
#stock market
#video
first published: Jan 3, 2023 03:32 pm