business Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty ends above 18,100, Sensex gains 319 pts | Jan 23, 2023 At close, the Sensex was up 319 points and the Nifty was up at 18,118.50. About 1,595 shares advanced, 1,947 shares declined, and 180 shares were unchanged. HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and UPL were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. The losers included UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.