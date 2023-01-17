English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.

    business

    Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty Ends Above 18,000, Sensex At 562 Pts High | Jan 17, 2023

    Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows