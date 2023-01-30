business Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty Closes Around 17,650, Sensex Gains 169 Points | Jan 30, 2023 At Close, the Sensex was up 169.51 points and the Nifty was up at 17,649. A total of 1,531 shares have advanced, 1,965 shares have declined, and 162 shares have remained unchanged. Nifty gainers include Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies, while losers include Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.